In the Las Vegas shooting, we saw the bad. But in its wake, goodness shone through

Tales from the Las Vegas massacre transfixed social media audiences this week. Here are just a few stories.

Two different definitions of terrorism

Global Toronto anchor Farah Nasser’s thought-provoking look at the definition of terrorism reached about 2.4-million Facebook users and garnered 1 million views.

It was one of the most-engaging Facebook posts among Canadian news outlets last week, according to analytics service CrowdTangle. The videos were also seen 16,000 times via two tweets.

Las Vegas food truck offers free meals to doctors and nurses

The heartwarming tale of a food truck offering free meals outside a Las Vegas hospital was viewed more than 516,000 times on Facebook.

This Global BC tale of a Canadian man’s survival against great odds garnered about 48,000 comments, likes and shares and reached 605,000 people on one Facebook post alone.

WATCH: One of the survivors of the Las Vegas massacre, 30-year-old Braden Matejka of British Columbia, speaks from his hospital room.

‘He saved me’: Girlfriend of Maple Ridge man killed in Vegas describes his final moments

Jordan McIldoon was one of the Canadians who didn’t make it. A heartbreaking story about his last moments prompted about 43,000 comments, reactions and shares on social media.

The photo that captured the chaos

Finally, a powerful image of Vancouver’s Quinn Mell-Cobb shielding his girlfriend Madison Milford on the ground amid the chaos of the attack struck a chord with the Global News Instagram audience, making it the most-viewed post of the year on our @globalnews account. “This picture is a beautiful example of love,” said one commenter.

Another summed up the week perfectly with this comment: “True gentleman! Good on him. Glad they are ok as well as others, but so sad for those who were injured or lost lives due to this monster.”