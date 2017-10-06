Canada
October 6, 2017 8:50 am

Quebec floods: Pierrefonds starts ‘buy local’ campaign

Tim Sargeant By Reporter  Global News

WATCH: The borough of Pierrefonds has launched a buy local campaign aimed at helping local businesses struggling to recover after the dramatic spring floods that in the community. Global's Tim Sargeant reports.

A A

A new “buy local” campaign has started in the Pierrefonds-Roxboro borough to help businesses make a comeback.

Many parking lots sit empty in the borough, including one on the corner of St-Jean and Pierrefonds boulevards.

Merchant owners are still struggling following the devastating spring floods.

Now the borough has launched a new initiative to encourage shoppers to spend their money locally.

READ MORE: Community comes together to help Pierrefonds family

There are about 500 stores in this sprawling West Island borough.

The “buy local” campaign is an initiative dating back to 2015 but only being implemented now.

“We are doing this because we want to get people back into our community and using the local businesses,” Pierrefonds-Roxboro Mayor Jim Beis told Global News.

Many independent merchants have struggled, including T & M Coiffeurs

 

Business here is down two thirds.

READ MORE: Clients support flood-affected Pierrefonds florist on Mother’s Day

The owners hope the “buy local” initiative will help.

“I think it’s a great idea. It might help us a little bit,” co-owner Mario Scione told Global News.

It’s unclear how long the campaign will last, but attracting new anchor stores to open is considered one of the fastest ways to revitalize strip malls.

 

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Buy Local
Jim Beis
Pierrefonds businesses
Pierrefonds buy local
Pierrefonds floods
Pierrefonds-Roxboro
Quebec floods
Quebec Spring Floods

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News