Quebec floods: Pierrefonds starts ‘buy local’ campaign

A new “buy local” campaign has started in the Pierrefonds-Roxboro borough to help businesses make a comeback.

Many parking lots sit empty in the borough, including one on the corner of St-Jean and Pierrefonds boulevards.

Merchant owners are still struggling following the devastating spring floods.

This parking lot of strip mall in #PierrefondsRoxboro normally packed. Lots of closed businesses following spring floods. pic.twitter.com/BvifZZpvEL — Tim Sargeant (@tfsargeant) October 5, 2017

Now the borough has launched a new initiative to encourage shoppers to spend their money locally.

There are about 500 stores in this sprawling West Island borough.

The “buy local” campaign is an initiative dating back to 2015 but only being implemented now.

Flagship Greek grocery store in #PierrefondsRoxboro still closed. Many smaller shops hoping "buy local" campaign will bring back shoppers. pic.twitter.com/w3TbHdXdDO — Tim Sargeant (@tfsargeant) October 5, 2017

“We are doing this because we want to get people back into our community and using the local businesses,” Pierrefonds-Roxboro Mayor Jim Beis told Global News.

Many independent merchants have struggled, including T & M Coiffeurs

Business here is down two thirds.

The owners hope the “buy local” initiative will help.

“I think it’s a great idea. It might help us a little bit,” co-owner Mario Scione told Global News.

It’s unclear how long the campaign will last, but attracting new anchor stores to open is considered one of the fastest ways to revitalize strip malls.