Quebec floods: Community comes together to help Pierrefonds family

Living out of boxes is something that Dorota Wasel and her family have gotten used to.

Back in May, the spring floods forced her and her family out of their Des Maçons home and they’ve been living in relatives’ homes and a hotel ever since.

“Everything that was on the first floor, we lost,” said her daughter Martyna Marcinkowski. “We don’t have a kitchen anymore – [we lost] basically everything.”

Almost five months later, not much has been done.

Independent contractors have told them it could cost up to $100,000 to fully repair the home, but the family says, the province’s inspectors estimate only $20,000.

“It’s extremely hard because we don’t know what’s going to happen,” Marcinkowski said.

“The worst thing of it all, is that winter is coming and we don’t know what we’re going to do. Especially, since our walls are torn up, we don’t have any heating — so it’s going to be really tough.”

Marcinkowski and her mother were the family’s only source of income.

They ran a soap store in Saint-Eustache, but they said, the business was also flooded earlier this year. With no money coming in, they don’t know how to begin to rebuild.

To help along the process, a few of their neighbours have stepped in.

The des Maçons residents have set up a Go Fund Me for the family, and are also calling on professionals in the repair and renovation fields, who are willing to donate their time.

“So far, we’ve got a couple of structural experts who have come forward,” said neighbour Rene Leblanc.

“We’ve also got a couple of people who have worked in water damage restoration, mold experts, general contractors. Other people say they’re handy, others say they’re not handy but they’re just willing to do what they can do.”

The family said they can’t believe complete strangers are stepping up to help them.

“It’s incredible,” Marcinkowski said. “I wouldn’t think that people would actually care about this, especially because they don’t actually know us — but I’m really grateful.”