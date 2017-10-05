Apple iPhone 8 Plus batteries may be causing the phone to split open: reports

Several reports have claimed that the batteries used in Apple’s recently released iPhone 8 Plus are swelling inside the body of the phone, and subsequently breaking it open.

The Guardian reported on Thursday that at least five reports had come in so far from multiple countries around the world, including Hong Kong, Japan, Taiwan, Canada and Greece.

CNET, along with several other tech news sites also reported that multiple reports had come in about the issue. Many of the individuals affected posted pictures of their phones on social media, which depicted bloated-looking devices where the screens were detached from their aluminum bodies.

Global News reached out to Apple for a comment and has yet to receive a response, though Apple did tell The Guardian that it was aware of the reports and looking into the issues.

The first of these issues was recorded in Taiwan by a woman who purchased a 64GB iPhone 8 Plus in rose gold shortly after the phone was released just one week ago.

Five days after purchasing the phone, the owner attempted to charge it using the cable that came with the device, reported tech news site The Next Web.

Several Taiwanese news outlets later reported that the phone had been shipped back to Apple for analysis. Following this incident, reports from iPhone 8 Plus owners in Toronto, Greece, Hong Kong and Japan began claiming similar issues.

So far, the cases that have come to light demonstrate similar characteristics; the screen of the phone split away from the device’s aluminum body.

However, some individuals reported that they received their device with the defect already in place, while others claim the batteries swelled and eventually caused the phone to fall apart in the days following.

While this isn’t the first time Apple’s devices have experienced battery problems, it’s important to note that previous incidents proved to be isolated with a handful of devices.

However, just last year Apple’s largest smartphone competitor, Samsung, was forced to recall and issue refunds for its Galaxy Note 7 device after reports of the phone’s exploding batteries began flooding social media.

CNET reports that over 100 incidents like this were eventually confirmed, which led to the multibillion-dollar recall of the Note 7 by the South Korean tech giant.