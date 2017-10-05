Canada
SIU clears OPP officer in Burlington traffic stop where man injured

The SIU has cleared an OPP officer of any wrongdoing after a man was injured during a traffic stop.

The Special Investigations Unit has ruled there are no reasonable grounds to lay criminal charges against an OPP officer after a man was injured during a traffic stop in Burlington.

In a report released Thursday, the SIU says the officer stopped his police motorcycle to inspect a disabled vehicle that was on the shoulder of the QEW at Brant Street on May 30, 2016.

When the officer started to walk toward the vehicle, three men ran away.

One man was arrested, one got away, and the other was hit by a vehicle on Brant Street.

The 27-year-old man tried to take off again but was tackled by a tow-truck driver.

