Vancouver one of 4 Canadian cities shortlisted in 2026 FIFA World Cup bid

Vancouver is a step closer to potentially hosting the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The city has been shortlisted by the United Bid Committee, which is coordinating North America’s proposal to host.

The 32-city shortlist also includes Montreal, Seattle and Miami. Nine cities, including Ottawa and Regina, were cut from the list announced in August.

When making a decision, the Committee says it looks at factors such as city profile, stadium and support facilities, as well as infrastructure.

“I’m thrilled Vancouver is shortlisted as a FIFA 2026 World Cup host city. Our Sport Hosting Vancouver partners put together a compelling story that showcases Vancouver’s world-class hosting reputation and experience and we would be honoured to welcome the world again in 2026,” Mayor Gregor Robertson said in a statement.

The World Cup takes place every four years and is considered the “largest sports event in the world.” Brazil saw 3.4-million spectators in 2014.

FIFA will announce on June 13, 2018 if the 2026 World Cup will be awarded to North American or to the only other country bidding for the event – Morocco.

“If the North American bid is successful, FIFA will work with cities to create a sports development strategy that ensures a social, economic and environmental legacy,” reads the release from the city.

If North America is awarded the tournament, 10 matches will be held in Canada.