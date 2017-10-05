Canada unveils strategy to help cut down number of military suicides

The federal government is promising to improve the services and support available to military personnel and veterans in the hopes of cutting down the number of suicides among those who have served in uniform.

The initiatives are outlined in a new suicide prevention strategy released today amid concerns about the number of service members and veterans who have taken their own lives in recent years.

The strategy represents a rare level of co-operation between the Canadian Armed Forces and Veterans Affairs Canada, with a major focus on easing the transition from a military career to civilian life.

The two departments have been accused in the past of letting service members fall through the cracks during such a critical juncture in the life of a soldier, particularly when medical issues force the soldier in question to retire from active service.

But the strategy also proposes to better screen recruits for mental health problems, boost pre-deployment resilience training and increase the military’s ability to detect those who might be at risk.

Efforts will also be made to better track those who have left the military, whom previous studies have suggested are actually at greater risk of suicide than those still serving.