Rockets fall to Royals 8-3 on home ice

The WHL Kelowna Rockets record drops to 2-1-0-1 on the season following a 8-3 loss to the Victoria Royals Wednesday night on home ice.

After opening up scoring with two goals in the first, the wheels came off the Rockets game in the second when the Royals scored six unanswered goals.

The Rockets Dillon Dube was first on the board and took his first goal of the season.

Kole Lind scored his fourth of the season for a 2-0 lead going into the second.

The Royals Regan Nagy scored three on the night. Ryan Peckford took a power play marker. Yan Khomenko had two goals and Dante Hannoun one marker for Victoria. Jared Legien also took a power play goal.

Conner Bruggen-Cate scored his first of the season in the third, but it wasn’t enough to pass the Royals.

Brodan Salmond stopped 10 of 15 shots faced, and James Porter stopped 8 of 11 as the Rockets out-shot the Royals 29-26.

Kelowna hits the road to play the Prince George Cougars Friday and Saturday night.