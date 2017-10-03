Reluctant trade for Kelowna Rockets but deal had to be done

It was a trade the Kelowna Rockets didn’t want to make but had to because of the circumstances.

Forward Tomas Soustal has been dealt to the Edmonton Oil Kings for a 4th round pick in the 2018 WHL bantam draft.

“The number of overage players we can have is only three, and with Carsen Twarynski coming back, that gave us an extra guy,” said general manager Bruce Hamilton. “We also had three Europeans and we’re only allowed to carry two. We just felt we needed to go with the two younger European players.”

In 175 games over three years with the Rockets, the Czech Republic native scored 47 goals and set up 66 others for 113 points.