Sports
October 3, 2017 1:56 pm

Reluctant trade for Kelowna Rockets but deal had to be done

By Blaine Gaffney Global News

Tomas Soustal of the Kelowna Rockets celebrates a goal against the Seattle Thunderbirds.

Photo/Marissa Baecker
A A

It was a trade the Kelowna Rockets didn’t want to make but had to because of the circumstances.

Forward Tomas Soustal has been dealt to the Edmonton Oil Kings for a 4th round pick in the 2018 WHL bantam draft.

“The number of overage players we can have is only three, and with Carsen Twarynski coming back, that gave us an extra guy,” said general manager Bruce Hamilton. “We also had three Europeans and we’re only allowed to carry two. We just felt we needed to go with the two younger European players.”

In 175 games over three years with the Rockets, the Czech Republic native scored 47 goals and set up 66 others for 113 points.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Bruce Hamilton
Edmonton Oil Kings
Kelowna
Kelowna Rockets
Okanagan
overage players
tomas soustal trade
WHL Bantam Draft

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News