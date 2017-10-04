Man in hospital after daytime shooting in Toronto’s east end

Toronto police say a man was rushed to hospital after a shooting in the Eglinton East area of Scarborough on Tuesday afternoon.
Cst. Allyson Douglas-Cooke told AM640 that the incident happened just before 1:00p.m. at a plaza near Eglinton Avenue and Brimley Road.
“Approximately three shots were reported,” said Douglas-Cooke. “And we also were told that three people were seen fleeing the area.”
READ MORE: 2 men in their 20s dead after shooting outside Toronto’s Rebel nightclub
K-9 units were dispatched to the area to carry out a search.
Police said no suspects have been found or arrested.
The victim was taken to hospital with serious injuries, however police could not confirm if they were life-threatening.
One nearby school, Glen Ravine Jr. Public, was placed in lockdown for several hours as police searched the nearby area for suspects. It has since been lifted.
© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
country music festival shooting las vegas
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.