October 4, 2017 3:25 pm
Updated: October 4, 2017 3:27 pm

Man in hospital after daytime shooting in Toronto’s east end

By AM640

Toronto police say a man was rushed to hospital after a shooting in the Eglinton East area of Scarborough on Tuesday afternoon.

Cst. Allyson Douglas-Cooke told AM640 that the incident happened just before 1:00p.m. at a plaza near Eglinton Avenue and Brimley Road.

“Approximately three shots were reported,” said Douglas-Cooke. “And we also were told that three people were seen fleeing the area.”

K-9 units were dispatched to the area to carry out a search.

Police said no suspects have been found or arrested.

The victim was taken to hospital with serious injuries, however police could not confirm if they were life-threatening.

One nearby school, Glen Ravine Jr. Public, was placed in lockdown for several hours as police searched the nearby area for suspects. It has since been lifted.

