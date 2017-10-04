Vancouver police launching campaign to help those looking for love online stay safe

Looking for love online can be tricky, but Vancouver police are warning that it can also sometimes be dangerous.

Police said stories like one of a 46-year-old Vancouver woman — who went on a first date with a person she met online, woke up without her clothes on and no memory of the previous night — are becoming increasingly common.

In another instance, a 28-year-old woman who met a man online and invited him for tea was sexually assaulted.

The problem, police say, is that most crimes related to online dating are never reported.

“There is no shortage of stories about bad dates gone wrong,” Detective Const. Michelle Grandbois with the VPD Sex Crimes Unit said in a release.

“People dating online, particularly women, are finding themselves at a higher risk for sexual assaults, violent crime, and fraud. But the crimes are under-reported and we want to hear from victims so they can access resources, and help prevent others from being victimized.”

It’s the reason the VPD has launched a new campaign to help online daters increase their personal safety and offer tips online about how users can decrease the likelihood that they will become victims of assault or fraud.

Some of the tips include:

provide as little personal information as possible on dating profiles and social media sites;

use a photo you haven’t used anywhere else online so someone cannot find you through a Google image search;

Google someone you’re going to meet to look for background information;

don’t “friend” potential dates on social media – you could give strangers unlimited access to information about you, your family, and friends; and

meet dates in a public place and let someone know where you are going and who you are meeting

For more information on how to stay safe while online dating, head to the VPD’s date safe website.

