Family of missing 38-year-old Markham man to hold news conference

Police are searching for a missing 38-year-old Markham man who never returned home to his family Monday night.

Eugene Kim was last seen Monday at around 7 a.m. at his family’s home in the area of Bayview Avenue and Royal Orchard Boulevard.

Police said Kim’s cellphone was used around at 4:30 p.m. that same day in North Bay.

Family are concerned for his well-being, as it is out of character for Kim to not come home every night. They also don’t know why he would be in North Bay.

Kim is described as being 5’9″, 185 lbs with black hair.

He was last seen driving a black Nissan Rogue with the licence plate BJJD 108.

The family will be holding a news conference at 4 p.m. Wednesday afternoon at the Willowdale Emmanuel Church in North York.

Anyone with information is asked to call York Regional Police at 1866-876-5423 ext 7241 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).