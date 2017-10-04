Member of Alberta NDP Karen McPherson leaves caucus to sit as independent

Calgary NDP MLA Karen McPherson announced Wednesday she’s leaving caucus to sit as an independent.

She did not provide a specific reason for her departure, but said in a statement on her Facebook page that she believes the current political climate in Alberta is “leading to further polarization.”

“Albertans need political choices that inspire them, not scare them,” she added.

McPherson won a seat in Calgary-Mackay-Nose Hill in 2015 under the NDP banner in a riding that had traditionally been considered a conservative stronghold. It includes the communities of Huntington Hills, Beddington Heights, Sandstone, MacEwan and Evanston.

In her statement, MacPherson went on to mention both health care and Alberta’s sluggish economy, saying they are being “adequately managed” but they “need to be transformed.”

READ MORE: Alberta Election 2015: NDP’S Karen McPherson wins Calgary-MacKay-Nose Hill

“Our economy is slowly recovering from a revenue collapse, leaving deficits that Albertans have deemed unacceptable and there’s no clear path to alleviating the deficit,” MacPherson said, referring to the province’s efforts to get Alberta’s economy back on track.

“Things have to be evaluated with a fresh perspective.”

McPherson said she will be speaking with constituents to get their thoughts on what’s coming next.

News Talk 770 contacted both Karen McPherson and the premier’s office for comment but did not immediately receive a response.