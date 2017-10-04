Hamilton police arrest teen after allegedly bringing imitation firearm to former high school
Hamilton police say an 18-year-old man has been arrested after he was seen on a school bus carrying what people thought was a firearm.
They say the former student got off the bus at his former high school Bishop Tonnos High in Ancaster around 8:15 a.m., and within’ minutes the school was put in lockdown.
Police say the school was cleared, and the former student was found off school property and arrested.
They say he had an imitation firearm with him when he was arrested.
There’s no word on whether he’s facing charges.
Police are continuing to investigate the incident.
© 2017 The Canadian Press
