It’s going to cost more to dump refuse at the Kelowna landfill

A trip to the Kelowna dump will be a more costly endeavour next year.

The city is increasing tipping fees at the landfill saying it’s necessary to ensure the facility remains self-funding.

For regular refuse, the cost is increasing from $65 to $85 per tonne. That will step up to $100 in 2020.

And new charges will apply to materials that are now dumped for free.

It will cost $5 per load of yard waste and $12.50 to get rid of a mattress.

And the annual cost of curb-side waste collection for all Kelowna households is going up $12.00 January 1st to $174.30.

City council has also approved increasing the height of the Glenmore Landfill by 20 metres to 90 metres over the next 75 years.

That will extend its operations a further 25 years from about 2065 to 2090.

The height increase will almost double the amount of garbage the landfill can accept to 31 million tonnes.

The facility opened in 1966.