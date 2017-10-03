Community solar energy facility could be coming to the Okanagan

FortisBC wants to set up a solar energy farm in the Okanagan.

The company has applied to the BC Utilities Commission for permission to build the Ellison Community Solar Pilot Project on property it owns north of Kelowna.

The proposed project would have 720 panels producing 240 kilowatts of electricity.

FortisBC says the goal is to serve customers interested in solar energy but who can’t set up a system of their own because of cost or other factors.

“Under the proposed rate program, called Virtual Solar, anyone who holds a FortisBC electric account and a communicating advanced meter can rent solar panels from FortisBC on a monthly basis and receive electricity credits for the energy produced,” states a company news release.

If approved, the pilot project will help determine customer interest and gain information on the operations of community solar panels.

A decision from the BCUC is expected by the end of the year.

