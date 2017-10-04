NS Auditor general says government needs to tighten financial controls

Nova Scotia’s Auditor General has found the Nova Scotia teachers’ pension plan is in “very concerning financial shape” and that there are “significant weaknesses” in financial controls at several organizations in a report released Wednesday morning.

Michael Pickup says the teachers’ pension plan is funded at only 77.7% with a deficit of $1.4 billion. It’s an issue the report says may result in teachers never getting pension increases.

“It is troubling that while there is a $1.4 billion deficit in the teachers’ pension plan, there is no clear plan how this deficit will be dealt with and this may impact all Nova Scotians now and in the future,” said Pickup in a news release.

“Teachers and Nova Scotians need to ask why this plan is in such worrisome financial shape and what will be done to fix it. Teachers and the economy count on this plan that had a payout of $2 billion in benefits to retired teachers in the past 5 years alone.”

Pickup found the both the health care and public service workers’ pension plan was funded at over 100%.

The report found although government presented reliable financial information – there were significant weaknesses in financial controls at several organizations including Housing Nova Scotia, the Nova Scotia Health Authority and the IWK Health Centre.

Pickup also found 88% of organizations, including the IWK Health Centre and the Nova Scotia Liquor Corporation have not completed a fraud risk assessment. In addition, the report says 33% of government organizations surveyed by the Auditor General had vacancies on their boards, “potentially risking oversight.”

“While the government can be commended for producing reliable financial statements, it should fix the weaknesses in internal controls and gaps in overall fraud risk management that threatens the good use of public money,” Pickup said in release.

The Auditor General will discuss his latest findings Wednesday afternoon at a news conference in Halifax.

