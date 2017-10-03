Crime
October 3, 2017 2:53 pm
Updated: October 3, 2017 2:56 pm

2 charged with fentanyl trafficking between Calgary and central Alberta: RCMP

By Online Reporter  Global News

In total, 157 fentanyl tablets, half an ounce of cocaine, a quarter ounce of an unknown drug and items consistent with drug trafficking were seized.

RCMP handout
RCMP in Red Deer have charged two people with drug trafficking after seizing fentanyl and cocaine from a vehicle during a traffic stop on the QEII Highway last week.

The traffic stop was executed at the south Innisfail overpass at around 4 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 28 as the suspects returned to central Alberta from Calgary.

In a Tuesday news release, RCMP said 157 fentanyl tablets, half an ounce of cocaine and a quarter ounce of an unknown drug were seized from a locked safe inside the vehicle.

“This investigation identified fentanyl trafficking activity from Calgary to central Alberta, and we can be sure the impact of this deadly drug went far beyond those identified points,” Staff Sgt. Chris Matechuk said.

Derek Fitzgerald Savard, 32, and Jennifer Amanda Lindsay, 31, are each charged with two counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking.

RCMP said Savard was also wanted on outstanding warrants at the time of his arrest.

The investigation was a joint effort between Red Deer RCMP, Innisfail RCMP and the Calgary Police Service.

