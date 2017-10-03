Canada
October 3, 2017 9:42 am

2 men killed after vehicle hits parked van in Lower Sackville, driver facing charges

Rebecca Lau | Global News By Reporter  Global News

RCMP say two people were confirmed deceased at the scene of the crash in Lower Sackville, N.S.

File/ Global News
Two men have been killed in a crash between a vehicle and a parked van in Lower Sackville.

The collision on Hillside Avenue happened just after midnight on Tuesday.

According to RCMP, a 2009 Honda Civic with four men inside hit a parked Mercedes-Benz cube van.

A 42-year-old man from Lower Sackville and a 48-year-old man from Prince Edward Island were pronounced dead at the scene.

Meanwhile, a 25-year-old man from Bedford was taken to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the Civic, a 26-year-old man from Lower Sackville, was not injured. He is in police custody and will be facing charges in relation to the crash.

