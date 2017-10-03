2 men killed after vehicle hits parked van in Lower Sackville, driver facing charges
Two men have been killed in a crash between a vehicle and a parked van in Lower Sackville.
The collision on Hillside Avenue happened just after midnight on Tuesday.
According to RCMP, a 2009 Honda Civic with four men inside hit a parked Mercedes-Benz cube van.
A 42-year-old man from Lower Sackville and a 48-year-old man from Prince Edward Island were pronounced dead at the scene.
Meanwhile, a 25-year-old man from Bedford was taken to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
The driver of the Civic, a 26-year-old man from Lower Sackville, was not injured. He is in police custody and will be facing charges in relation to the crash.
