Home Capital cuts 65 jobs as part of cost-saving, head count down 10% since June
TORONTO – Home Capital Group Inc. (TSX:HCG) says it has eliminated 65 jobs from its workforce as part of a program to cut $15 million in annual costs.
The Toronto-based alternative mortgage lender says after factoring in the latest job cuts, the company’s head count has been reduced by 10 per cent since the end of June.
READ MORE: Home Capital $11 million settlement accepted by Ontario Securities Commission
Home Capital said Monday it cut the 65 full-time positions from its operational, sales and underwriting division.
In February 2017, the company announced an expense-savings initiative called Project Expo, which targeted annual cost savings of $15 million.
READ MORE: Home Capital shareholders turn down Warren Buffett’s additional investment
Home Capital says Project Expo is largely complete and it expects to achieve its goal.
However, the alternative mortgage lender says it is still facing elevated expenses after a run on deposits by customers in April, following allegations by regulators that it misled investors.
© 2017 The Canadian Press
Editor's Picks
Is Saskatchewan ignoring the potentially deadly gas from oil wells?
Edmonton attack: How police decide who is a terrorist threat and who isn't
Las Vegas shooting: Site with White House press credentials falsely brands Trump foe as gunman
country music festival shooting las vegas
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.