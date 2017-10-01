Police pull body from Winnipeg pond
Winnipeg police recovered a body from the retention pond at Woodsworth Park on Sunday.
Winnipeg Police and Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Services were called to the area of Keewatin Street and Hecla Avenue for a report of suspicious circumstances just after 1 p.m. They say first responders pulled the body of an adult male out from the pond.
No further details are currently available.
