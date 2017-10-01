Canada
October 1, 2017 5:56 pm

Police pull body from Winnipeg pond

By Reporter  Global News
A A

Winnipeg police recovered a body from the retention pond at Woodsworth Park on Sunday.

Winnipeg Police and Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Services were called to the area of Keewatin Street and Hecla Avenue for a report of suspicious circumstances just after 1 p.m. They say first responders pulled the body of an adult male out from the pond.

No further details are currently available.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Body Found
body found winnipeg
retention pond
winnipeg
Winnipeg police
woodsworth
woodsworth park

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News