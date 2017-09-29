Highway 3
September 29, 2017 2:41 pm

Two injured, super car destroyed in Highway 3 crash

By North Okanagan Reporter  Global News

Two men were injured and this McLaren 570S was destroyed when the drive lost control and the vehicle went off Highway 3.

Osoyoos RCMP
Two men from the Lower Mainland suffered non-life threatening injuries when the super car they were in went off of Highway 3 near Richter Pass Road northwest of Osoyoos.

The 28-year-old behind the wheel of the McLaren 570S and the 50-year-old passenger were both taken to hospital.

The sports car, worth roughly $200,000, was destroyed.

The single vehicle accident happened before 6:00 p.m. Wednesday evening.

Police believe speed played a role in the crash.

Global News