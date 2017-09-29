Two injured, super car destroyed in Highway 3 crash
A A
Two men from the Lower Mainland suffered non-life threatening injuries when the super car they were in went off of Highway 3 near Richter Pass Road northwest of Osoyoos.
The 28-year-old behind the wheel of the McLaren 570S and the 50-year-old passenger were both taken to hospital.
The sports car, worth roughly $200,000, was destroyed.
The single vehicle accident happened before 6:00 p.m. Wednesday evening.
Police believe speed played a role in the crash.
© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.