Former Canadian Tire employee accused of assaulting Indigenous man not facing charges

Regina Police will not be laying assault charges on a former Canadian Tire employee who was accused of assaulting a customer on July 26, 2017.

On July 26, 53-year-old Kamao Cappo was shopping at the Canadian Tire store located in the 2300 block of Prince Wales Drive when he reported that he was assaulted by a store employee.

Cappo, an Indigenous man, shared a video of the incident on social media that was viewed thousands of times in less than 24-hours.

He believed he was being targeted because of the colour of his skin.

Related Police investigating threatening phone call to Canadian Tire on east side

“To be accused like that, to be assaulted like that simply because of your [skin] colour, is devastating,” Cappo said July 26.

READ MORE: Outrage after viral video shows alleged assault of Indigenous man accused of stealing at Regina Canadian Tire

The allegations of the assault led to a protest in front of the Canadian Tire store.

The investigation by police was made complex by a non-criminal allegation regarding the motivation of the former employee towards the customer.

READ MORE: Regina Canadian Tire employee who allegedly assaulted an Indigenous man no longer with company

Regina Police said it was a sensitive case and consulted with the Prosecutions Branch of Saskatchewan Justice for a more detailed interpretation of the law. According to police, Prosecutions recommended there be no charges laid.

Kamao Cappo was informed of the decision on Thursday with a personal meeting with police and the Crown.