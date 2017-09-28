Former Canadian Tire employee accused of assaulting Indigenous man not facing charges
Regina Police will not be laying assault charges on a former Canadian Tire employee who was accused of assaulting a customer on July 26, 2017.
On July 26, 53-year-old Kamao Cappo was shopping at the Canadian Tire store located in the 2300 block of Prince Wales Drive when he reported that he was assaulted by a store employee.
Cappo, an Indigenous man, shared a video of the incident on social media that was viewed thousands of times in less than 24-hours.
He believed he was being targeted because of the colour of his skin.
“To be accused like that, to be assaulted like that simply because of your [skin] colour, is devastating,” Cappo said July 26.
The allegations of the assault led to a protest in front of the Canadian Tire store.
The investigation by police was made complex by a non-criminal allegation regarding the motivation of the former employee towards the customer.
Regina Police said it was a sensitive case and consulted with the Prosecutions Branch of Saskatchewan Justice for a more detailed interpretation of the law. According to police, Prosecutions recommended there be no charges laid.
Kamao Cappo was informed of the decision on Thursday with a personal meeting with police and the Crown.
