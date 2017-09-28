Molson Street residents seek answers after basements flood

Roy Semak has no clue yet how much money he’ll lose because of the flood in his basement.

“About 50 to 100 thousand dollars,” he estimates.

The water poured in Wednesday evening after a downpour drenched parts of Montreal, including Rosemont-la-Petite-Patrie where he owns an apartment building. He can’t understand why sewer work was being done on Molson Street during a heavy rainfall warning.

“The worker who was in charge, spoke to his boss prior to the rain, and says ‘listen it’s gonna rain, maybe we should close up?’ ‘Non, no, no continue with the work,'” Semak recounted.

He says part of the sewer was closed during the work and when the rain came suddenly, the water had nowhere else to go. At least six of his neighbours’ houses, including that of Yves Duceppe, were flooded.

“I got about eight inches of water,” Duceppe said. “So you know, rug, couch, a lot of stuff, you know?”

Semak’s tenant, who lived in his basement apartment had to move out. She was too upset to speak with Global News, but Semak says she’s not moving back in.

That’s lost revenue for him, on top of everything else.

Gerry Gingras, is a contractor who does post flood and fire reconstruction. He says, to save money, the first thing to do in cases like this is to find out how much insurance coverage you have. Don’t rush to get work done, only to find out later that you’re not covered for the whole cost.

“If you have $10,000 and you can do it yourself, you’re going to save money and you’re going to have money to reconstruct your basement,” he explained. “That’s the most important, is to find out how much.”

Semak doubts he’ll be covered for the total repair cost and plans to call the company who he says is responsible. Global News contacted the company that was doing the work but they refused to comment.

In the meantime Semak and his neighbours are mad that this will end up costing them.

“In the end something that I’m not responsible for, I will end up paying outta my own pocket and I don’t have deep pockets,” Semak said.