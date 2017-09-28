Adam Hadwin: Presidents Cup is ‘truly amazing’

Throughout the season, Canadian golf stars Adam Hadwin, and David Hearn will check in with Globalnews.ca to provide readers with candid insights as they compete on the PGA Tour.

Even with the win earlier this year, I’ll always remember this year as when I made the Presidents Cup team.

In a lot of ways making the Presidents Cup is just proof that you’ve had a great year—you can’t control what other players do, just what you do. And I’ve played well and locked up the Presidents Cup after the tournament in Boston.

Making the team is really a measurement of your success as a player. I know I played my way onto the team, and if I just continue to play my game and recognize I can compete with the best players in the world, success will follow.

One of the most exciting elements for me is to get to play in New York. Okay, sure the actual event is at Liberty National in New Jersey, but we’re staying in New York, and my wife, Jess, will be there with me.

I’m sure every Presidents Cup is exciting, but to play in New York, taking a ferry to the course, is truly amazing. The location is unique, and there’s something about New York that makes the diamond shine a little brighter.

That said, I don’t know the other players on the team well. Sure, I see them every week, but they aren’t players I’ve had the chance to get to know very well. The Presidents Cup is a great opportunity to spend time with my teammates and their families and come together as a group.

I’ve certainly heard from players that playing on the Presidents Cup is a real bonding experience and by the weekend you’ve had the opportunity to become friends with guys you didn’t know well previously. And I know the team captain, Nick Price, and his assistants, including Ernie Els, really wanted to bring us together as a team earlier than normal, and we’re hoping that translates into a few extra points. I know I’m going to talk to Nick and Ernie, Geoff Ogilvy, and Tony Johnstone, and try to get as much information and help as I can and ask advice from them. This is a great learning experience for me as a player.

One key is Mike Weir, my fellow Canadian, who is an Assistant Captain on the team. He’ll provide insights that few can because he’s played in the Presidents Cup so often, and had such great success. The players that haven’t been there before will lean on guys like Mike who have been there. Their experience and how they pass it on to us will be invaluable this week.

