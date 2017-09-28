Quebec subsidized daycare workers vote in favour of strike mandate

Child-care workers in government-subsidized daycares (CPEs) have voted overwhelmingly in favour of a six-day strike mandate.

The Confédération des syndicats nationaux (CSN),the labour federation which represents the workers, said that 94 per cent of its 11,000 members in 400 daycares across the province, voted in favour of the strike action on Thursday.

Workers hope to put pressure on the government to speed up negotiations.

“Our objective is not to go on strike, but to come to an agreement to ensure adequate working conditions for our members, while maintaining the quality of services to children,” said CSN negotiating committee member Louise Labrie.

Workers have been without a contract since March 2015.

“The workers have a right to be impatient, as they continue to feel — on a daily basis — the impacts of budget cuts of over $300 million,” CSN president Jacques Létourneau said in a written statement.

While no dates have been set aside, workers are ready to strike at a moment’s notice.

Major sticking points at the negotiating table include salaries, pension plans, group insurance as well as the ratio of children to workers and the right for workers to be a part of the governing boards of the daycares.

