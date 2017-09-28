BC Wildfire
September 28, 2017 3:15 pm

‘Thank you brave heroes’: Kelowna elementary school thanks fire first responders

By North Okanagan Reporter  Global News

Joe Rich fire chief Ben Wasyliuk at an assembly at Black Mountain Elementary School.

Central Okanagan Public Schools
Students at a Kelowna elementary school had a chance to give back to the first responders who protected their homes when wildfire broke out this summer.

Joe Rich fire fighters, the BC Wildfire Service, the RCMP and B.C. Ambulance Service were all on hand for an assembly at Black Mountain Elementary School Thursday morning.

The school’s catchment area includes Joe Rich where the Philpott Road wildfire broke out in late August forcing over a thousand people from their homes.

Kids thanked the first responders with a video presentation, a musical performance and handmade posters reading “Thank you brave heroes.”

“As a school, we wanted to honour the brave people who fought the wildfire that threatened so many homes in our area,” said principal Janet Williams.

The initiative was also aimed at helping the students to learn to show gratitude.


Watch Below: Full coverage of the Philpott Road wildfire.

