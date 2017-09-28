Jill’s House: ‘I hate politics’, Jill Officer weighs in on Take a Knee protest, Donald Trump

Canadian Olympic gold medalist and Winnipeg mom Jill Officer gives us a twice-monthly look behind the scenes of her dual life in her blog, Jill’s House.

So here’s the thing…I hate politics. Yup, I said it. I hate politics.

I also don’t care for the word “hate” unless I am really trying to emphasize my dislike for something which is why I use it here.

Sure, politics are an important part of our wonderful country and democratic society, but I hate that much of the talk between politicians is so negative. All they do is criticize each other, find every little negative thing to say about what the other is doing or saying and sometimes I wonder how they get anything done because they never seem to agree!

Politics just seems so mean! I am not a mean person, so maybe that’s why I hate politics.

But here I am finding myself writing, or at least briefly touching on some politics involving high profile athletes and the President of the United States.

READ MORE: Take a Knee protest: Why athletes are refusing to stand for U.S. national anthem

In case you haven’t followed what’s been happening in the NFL and the response to it, I will give you the 411.

Colin Kaepernick, former San Francisco 49ers quarterback, chose to kneel during United States national anthem last year to protest “for people that are oppressed.”

Some fellow NFL athletes joined Kaepernick in his silent protest. Then President Donald Trump called them “Sons of B**ches” in a speech recently and called for those athletes to be fired from their job.

READ MORE: ‘He called us SOBs’: Donald Trump’s words on NFL anthem protest cut deep

Then during NFL play over the weekend, more than 200 athletes knelt during the National Anthem in support of Kaepernick and his beliefs, and likely in protest to Trump’s uncalled for, childish remarks.

That’s about as simple as I can sum it up for you!

But my point here is not to get into the political debate of it all, even though I do support Kaepernick’s reasons and right to protest, but rather to defend the athletes that are using the stage they have, their public stage, to make a statement. And that, of course, has also been highly criticized by Trump and others.

Sure these athletes are making millions, but does that mean they have to shut up and not express their beliefs and exercise their right to free speech? Uh, no.

Athletes, or anyone with a public platform or anyone without a stage that is so public, have the right to stand up, or in this case, kneel, for their beliefs. The intention is not to hurt anyone or disrespect the flag, the military or otherwise(as has been suggested), but rather to peacefully bring attention to an issue that certainly needs some major consideration and changes.

Seriously, think about the intention of these athletes. It is simply to raise awareness of an issue that is close to their hearts and they are doing it in the best way they know how with the resources they have within their reach.