Open fire ban being lifted in Coastal Fire Centre in British Columbia

The Coastal Fire Centre has announced it is lifting the ban on open fires, starting at noon Friday.

That includes the use of tiki torches, burn barrels, fireworks, sky lanterns and binary exploding targets.

The BC Wildfire Service says recent rainfall and cooler temperatures have reduced the wildfire risk in the region.

READ MORE: B.C. firefighters fined for breaking campfire ban amid B.C. wildfires

Rain is the forecast for much of the south coast on Friday.

The campfire ban in the region was lifted on Sept. 18.

The Coastal Fire Centre covers all of the area west of the top of the Coast Mountain Range from the U.S.-Canada border at Manning Park, including Tweedsmuir South Provincial Park in the north, the Sunshine Coast, the Lower Mainland, Vancouver Islands, the Gulf Islands, and Haida Gwaii.