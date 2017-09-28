50 Cent says Trump offered $500K to join his presidential campaign

Rapper 50 Cent has revealed that U.S. President Donald Trump’s team offered him a $500,000 deal during his presidential campaign.

On Wednesday, the Power executive producer told Hot 97’s Ebro, Laura Styles and Peter Rosenberg that Trump’s team offered him the money to make an appearance for him during his campaign.

“Before he got elected, they were having issues with the African American vote,” 50 Cent said.

“They wanted to pay me $500,000 as part of the campaign just to make an appearance. I was like, ‘Nah, that’s not good money,'” he said of declining the offer.

“I’m not going to do that,” he continued. “That’s not worth it!”

50 Cent explained that one of the reasons he said no to the offer was because of the potential for an association with Trump, which could taint his reputation in the entertainment industry.

The radio show panel went on to discuss rapper Kanye West’s meeting with Trump in December 2016 and how they still disapprove of that meeting.

West said that he met with Trump to “discuss multicultural issues” that included “bullying, supporting teachers, modernizing curriculums, and violence in Chicago.”

50 Cent went on to say that Trump’s “presidency is an accident. If you were a president by accident, you might do some of the things Donald Trump is doing. I think he was doing that to build his profile for a bigger deal on television and everything else.”

The Hot 97 interview follows 50 Cent’s appearance on The View earlier this week, where he said “we got to get rid of him” when speaking about Trump.