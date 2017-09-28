Crime
September 28, 2017 12:15 pm

Couple wanted in ‘crime spree’ across southern Ontario: police

By Staff The Canadian Press

Niagara regional police say Kevin Stapleford-Francalanza, 24, and Rachel Hayden, 22, are wanted in an alleged crime spree.

Niagara regional police
A A

ST. CATHARINES, Ont. – Police are warning the public about a man and a woman they say are wanted in connection with what investigators are calling a “crime spree” across southern Ontario.

They say the 24-year-old man, Kevin Stapleford-Francalanza, and Rachel Hayden, 22, both have connections to Niagara Region and the St. Catharines, Ont., area.

Niagara regional police say they are wanted by police services in several communities — including Halton Region, Brantford, Waterloo Region, Guelph and London — on charges ranging from vehicle and gas theft to shoplifting.

They say 25 incidents have been linked to the couple since Aug. 18, including one on Tuesday in Niagara-on-the-Lake in which several police and civilian vehicles were damaged as the pair evaded arrest.

Investigators say the man and woman are considered risks to public safety and should not be approached.

Police say they are known to change vehicles frequently.

© 2017 The Canadian Press

Report an error
Brantford
crime spree southern ontario
Guelph
Halton Region
Kevin Stapleford-Francalanza
London
Niagara
Niagara Regional Police
Niagara-on-the-Lake
Rachel Hayden
St. Catharines
Waterloo Region

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News