Jared Kushner registered to vote as female, according to his New York voting registration

U.S. President Donald Trump’s son-in-law, Jared Kushner, apparently voted as a woman, according to public voting records.

When Kushner registered to vote in New York in 2009, the man married to the president’s daughter, Ivanka, voted as a female.

As Wired first reported Wednesday, public records held by the New York State Board of Elections show Kushner identified his gender as female when registering to vote. The registration error was first spotted by American Bridge, a Democratic opposition research group.

“Kushner can’t even fill out the most basic paperwork without screwing it up, so it’s a mystery why anyone thinks he’s somehow going to bring peace to the Middle East,” Brad Bainum, a spokesperson for American Bridge, explained to Wired. “Would anyone but the president’s son-in-law still have a West Wing job after repeated disclosure errors and a botched a security clearance form?”

Kushner serves as an adviser to Trump and has been tasked with brokering a Middle East peace deal. His handling of paperwork had been called into question in the past after failing to disclose foreign contacts on his security clearance form. Among the omissions were meetings Kushner had with Russians during Trump’s campaign and transition into the White House.

Kushner went on to testify before the Senate intelligence committee that he “did not collude” with the Russians.

In July, Trump’s son-in-law was forced to revise paperwork that disclosed his personal finances after inadvertently omitting more than 70 assets worth at least $10.6 million.

Earlier this week, Kushner came under fire for using a private email account to conduct official government business, a practice which Trump hammered Hillary Clinton for during the presidential campaign.

It’s unclear how Kushner’s voting registration gender blunder occurred and if it was intentional.

In addition to winning the Electoral College in a landslide, I won the popular vote if you deduct the millions of people who voted illegally — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 27, 2016

After the election, Trump claimed there was widespread voter fraud and people had voted illegally, resulting in him losing the popular vote.

Despite winning the election, Trump commissioned a task force to investigate the alleged voter fraud.