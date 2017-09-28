Crime
September 28, 2017 10:45 am

London man charged with attempted murder, human trafficking in Brampton

By Digital Content Coordinator  AM640

Peel Regional Police say a London man has been charged with attempted murder with a firearm.

Francis Vachon / File / The Canadian Press
A London man who was arrested in Brampton on Monday has been charged with attempted murder and human trafficking, along with dozens of other offences.

Peel regional police say a 19-year-old woman was approached at gunpoint “for the purposes of working in the sex trade” on Aug. 3.

Two days later, her 20-year-old cousin was shot near Fletchers Creek Boulevard and Williams Parkway at 3:30 a.m. He was treated for his injuries in hospital.

A warrant was issued for a suspect’s arrest on Sept. 15, and he was arrested in Brampton on Monday.

Chevan Dennis, of London, faces a total of 38 counts — 28 separate charges — including attempted murder using a firearm, various charges related to human trafficking and firearms, sexual assault with a firearm, aggravated assault and forcible confinement.

Peel police are asking anyone with information to reach out to investigators or call Crime Stoppers anonymously.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

