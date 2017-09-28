Frances Bean Cobain earns $100K per month from estate of Kurt Cobain

As divorce proceedings continue to dissolve the short-lived marriage between Frances Bean Cobain and estranged husband Isaiah Silva, court documents in the divorce demonstrate that the daughter of Nirvana frontman Kurt Cobain earns a pretty penny from her late father’s estate.

According to court documents obtained by The Blast, during the period between July 2016 and June 2017, Cobain raked in a monthly dividend of $6,784 in addition to $95,496 per month from her late father’s “publicity rights.”

The documents also indicate that despite bringing in $100K a month, Cobain has been spending more than she takes in, with her monthly expenditures listed at $206,000.

Cobain, 24, is engaged in a court battle to consciously uncouple with Silva, whom she married in 2014 (the couple split up in March 2016).

The uncoupling, however, is complicated by the fact that Silva, 31, didn’t sign a prenup, and initially sought $300,000 per year in spousal support. In September 2016, a judge ordered Cobain to pay Silva $48,000 in temporary spousal support.