Guelph native picked 8th overall in National Lacrosse League draft

Guelph native Anthony Joaquim had his dream of playing professional lacrosse come true last week when he heard his name called at the National Lacrosse League (NLL) entry draft at the Toronto Rock Athletic Centre in Oakville, Ont.

The recent graduate from St. Joseph’s University in Philadelphia was chosen eighth overall by the New England Black Wolves on Monday, Sept. 18.

The Black Wolves used a pick they received in a trade with the Saskatchewan Rush to select Joaquim.

At St.Joseph’s, Joaquim tied the second-most games played during his career as a Hawk at the NCAA Division I school. He accumulated 26 points on 16 goals and 10 assists, along with 140 ground balls and 35 caused turnovers.

Over the summer, Joaquim also played six games for the Brampton Excelsiors of the Major Series Lacrosse-Box League, scoring two goals and an assist. He also won two gold medals with Team Ontario in field lacrosse competition and a bronze in box.

Prior to that, he attended Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic High School in Guelph, where he wore the Crusader uniform for several years, excelling in both the school’s basketball, hockey and football programs.

“He’s very athletic, he runs the floor extremely well,” said Black Wolves GM Rich Lisk. “He can score and has good hands. He can get up the floor and isn’t afraid to be physical.”

Joaquim will be heading down to the Black Wolves training camp in a few weeks, as the regular season kicks off on Dec. 8.