Pamela Anderson writes heartfelt poem in memory of Hugh Hefner
Hugh Hefner left a mark on many people’s lives, but perhaps few more than Pamela Anderson.
The 50-year-old Canadian actress and model got her big break as Playmate of the Month for Playboy in 1990, and she’s never forgotten her connection to the magazine or its founder, who passed away Wednesday at 91.
Anderson posted a heartfelt message about Hefner Thursday morning in the form of a poem on Instagram. In it she writes, “You taught me everything important about freedom and respect,” and ends by saying, “Thank you for making the world a better place. A freer and sexier place. You were a gentleman charming, elegant, chivalrous And so much fun. Goodbye Hef … Your Pamela 💋”
Goodbye #Hef Mr Hefner I have so many thoughts, I have no brain n right now to edit I am me because of you You taught me everything important about freedom and respect. Outside of my family You were the most important person in my life. You gave me my life… People tell me all the time That I was your favorite… I'm in such deep shock. But you were old, your back hurt you so much. Last time I saw you You were using a walker. You didn't want me to see. You couldn't hear. You had a piece of paper in your pocket you showed me – with my name Pamela with a heart around it. Now, I'm falling apart. This feeling is so crazy. It's raining in Paris now. I'm by the window. Everything anyone loves about me is because you understood me. Accepted me and encouraged me to be myself. Love like no one else. Live recklessly With unfiltered abandon. You said the magazine was about a girl like me. That I embody the spirit you fantasized about. I was the one. You said. I can hear you say – Be brave. There are no rules. Live your life I'm proud of you. There are no mistakes. And with men – Enjoy … (Your wonderful laugh) You have the world by the tail You are a good girl And you are so loved – You are not crazy. You are wild and free Stay strong, Stay vulnerable. … "It's movie time" You loved my boys … You were always, always there for us. With your love Your crazy wisdom. I will miss your everything. Thank you for making the world a better place. A freeer and sexier place. You were a gentleman charming, elegant, chivalrous And so much fun. Goodbye Hef … Your Pamela 💋
Hefner’s former live-in girlfriend and ex-Playmate Kendra Wilkinson also shared her thoughts on his passing, telling ET, “Hef changed my life. I couldn’t be more thankful for our friendship and our time together.
Other celebrities who modelled for Playboy in the past took to Twitter to mourn the adult publishing legend.
Other celebrities shared their own memories and tributes to Hefner, as well.
