Pamela Anderson writes heartfelt poem in memory of Hugh Hefner

Hugh Hefner left a mark on many people’s lives, but perhaps few more than Pamela Anderson.

The 50-year-old Canadian actress and model got her big break as Playmate of the Month for Playboy in 1990, and she’s never forgotten her connection to the magazine or its founder, who passed away Wednesday at 91.

Anderson posted a heartfelt message about Hefner Thursday morning in the form of a poem on Instagram. In it she writes, “You taught me everything important about freedom and respect,” and ends by saying, “Thank you for making the world a better place. A freer and sexier place. You were a gentleman charming, elegant, chivalrous And so much fun. Goodbye Hef … Your Pamela 💋”

Hefner’s former live-in girlfriend and ex-Playmate Kendra Wilkinson also shared her thoughts on his passing, telling ET, “Hef changed my life. I couldn’t be more thankful for our friendship and our time together.

Other celebrities who modelled for Playboy in the past took to Twitter to mourn the adult publishing legend.

RIP #Hef Thank you for being a revolutionary and changing so many people's lives, especially mine. I hope I made you proud. 😓#PMOY 94 ❤️ pic.twitter.com/sF9ARYgEpw — Jenny McCarthy (@JennyMcCarthy) September 28, 2017

RIP to the legendary Hugh Hefner! I’m so honored to have been a part of the Playboy team! You will be greatly missed! Love you Hef! Xoxo — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) September 28, 2017

So sad but forever grateful for all the wonderful memories and amazing experiences #RIPHef #Playboy 💔 pic.twitter.com/RkHje7h0Un — Bridget Marquardt (@Bridget) September 28, 2017

RIP @hughhefner 💛 thank you for making me part of the Playboy family. Sending lots of love and prayers to @crystalhefner — Heidi Montag (@heidimontag) September 28, 2017

Other celebrities shared their own memories and tributes to Hefner, as well.

One of the nicest men I've ever known. Godspeed, Hugh Hefner. pic.twitter.com/457cchqskO — Nancy Sinatra (@NancySinatra) September 28, 2017

1st met him months B4 #SW opened-Expected stereotyped swinger/wildman not the kind-thoughtful loyal friend he always was to ML & me #RIPHef😭 pic.twitter.com/r5Jbyg9TMH — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) September 28, 2017

Hugh Hefner was a GIANT in publishing, journalism, free speech & civil rights. He was a true original, and he was my friend. Rest well Hef. pic.twitter.com/bJ1wxoK4gR — Larry King (@kingsthings) September 28, 2017

Yes, I played the Playboy Clubs. Remembering Hefner today and work he supplied me early on. https://t.co/M7458uFG0F — Steve Martin (@SteveMartinToGo) September 28, 2017

We’ve lost a true explorer, a man who had a keen sense of the future. We learned a lot from you Mr. Hefner. #HughHefner — Norman Lear (@TheNormanLear) September 28, 2017