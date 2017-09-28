2 Surrey teens in custody, 2 at large, following targeted home invasion in Langley

Two surrey teens have been taken into custody in what police are calling a targeted home invasion in Langley overnight.

Two more suspects remain unaccounted for.

Police were first called to 20 Avenue, just off 208 Street in Langley, around 1:30 a.m.

The caller said unknown males had entered the home and stolen items from inside.

The suspects then stole an SUV from the home and were tracked by RCMP’s Air One helicopter to 88 Avenue and 168 Street in Surrey.

Police used a spike belt to stop them.

Four people jumped out of the car and ran. Lower Mainland Police Dog Services was able to establish a track and locate two of the suspects who have been arrested and returned to Langley detachment. Items stolen from the residence were recovered in the vehicle and will be returned to the owner.

Police say they will recommend charges for the two Surrey youths, ages 16 and 17. The investigation into the identity of the two outstanding suspects is ongoing.

There was a heavy police presence at the intersection of 88 Avenue and 168 Street but the roads have now re-opened.

There is still police presence at the home in Langley this morning.