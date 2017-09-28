Arrest made in stabbing at Victoria Park in Peterborough

A Peterborough man has been charged with aggravated assault following an altercation at Victoria Park in Peterborough early Wednesday morning.

Around 1:30 a.m., police and EMS attended the park for reports of an injured man. Police say they located a 24-year-old victim who had sustained a stab wound. He was taken to a Toronto-area hospital with serious injuries.

The park was closed for 11 hours as police investigated. On Wednesday afternoon, police located a suspect in the city’s downtown along George and Simcoe streets.

Police say the suspect and victim know each other. No word yet on the weapon used.

Clayton Ray Anness, 33, of Water Street, is charged with aggravated assault and failure to comply with a probation order.

He was held in custody and is scheduled to appear in court today (Sept. 28).