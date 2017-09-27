Man in custody following incident at Victoria Park in Peterborough

Victoria Park in Peterborough was closed for nearly 12 hours following an early morning incident that sent one man to hospital.

Peterborough Police were on scene combing the area after responding to the park around 1:30 a.m. for reports of an injured man.

There are unconfirmed reports the victim was stabbed.

Police say the man was taken to a Toronto-area hospital with serious injuries.

Pls remain out of Victoria Park in #ptbo until further notice for police investigation regarding injured male. https://t.co/YiHM6Msozt -LG pic.twitter.com/0qRvgaUBYL — Peterborough Police (@PtboPolice) September 27, 2017

The park – located between Murray and Brock streets in front of the Peterborough County court house – was off limits to the public.

Police say there is no known threat to public safety.

The park reopened around 12:20 p.m. Police continue to investigate.

This afternoon police said one person had been taken into custody. No other details have been made.