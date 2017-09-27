Man in custody following incident at Victoria Park in Peterborough
Victoria Park in Peterborough was closed for nearly 12 hours following an early morning incident that sent one man to hospital.
Peterborough Police were on scene combing the area after responding to the park around 1:30 a.m. for reports of an injured man.
There are unconfirmed reports the victim was stabbed.
Police say the man was taken to a Toronto-area hospital with serious injuries.
The park – located between Murray and Brock streets in front of the Peterborough County court house – was off limits to the public.
Police say there is no known threat to public safety.
The park reopened around 12:20 p.m. Police continue to investigate.
This afternoon police said one person had been taken into custody. No other details have been made.
© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.