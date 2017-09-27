Crime
September 27, 2017 8:44 am
Updated: September 27, 2017 3:29 pm

Man in custody following incident at Victoria Park in Peterborough

Greg Davis By Videographer  Global News

Victoria Park in Peterborough is closed after police discovered a man with serious injuries early Wednesday morning.

Victoria Park in Peterborough was closed for nearly 12 hours following an early morning incident that sent one man to hospital.

Peterborough Police were on scene combing the area after responding to the park around 1:30 a.m. for reports of an injured man.

 

Peterborough Police investigate in Victoria Park.

Harrison Perkins

 

There are unconfirmed reports the victim was stabbed.

Police say the man was taken to a Toronto-area hospital with serious injuries.

The park – located between Murray and Brock streets in front of the Peterborough County court house – was off limits to the public.

Police say there is no known threat to public safety.

The park reopened around 12:20 p.m. Police continue to investigate.

This afternoon police said one person had been taken into custody. No other details have been made.

