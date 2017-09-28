Motorcycle officer escorting Donald Trump to airport crashes, breaks ankle

A motorcycle officer escorting U.S. President Donald Trump to the Indianapolis airport crashed and suffered a broken ankle Wednesday.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department tweeted that the officer in the motorcade was only slightly injured and taken to hospital in good condition. It’s unclear what caused the crash.

#IMPDNOW: Officer continues to recover at hospital after accident escorting @POTUS. Expected to be released in the near future. @RickFOP86 — IMPD (@IMPDnews) September 28, 2017

The police department later tweeted the officer is recovering in hospital and is expected to be released soon.

White House spokeswoman Lindsay Walters said Trump phoned the officer during his flight back to Washington to check in on his condition. Trump thanked him for serving and wished him well in his recovery.

Trump was in Indianapolis Wednesday delivering a speech about his tax proposal.

— With files from the Associated Press