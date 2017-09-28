RCMP Labour Code trial ruling on Moncton shooting expected Friday

Observers say the RCMP’s Labour Code trial stemming from a New Brunswick shooting rampage has laid bare the tensions within Canada’s national police force.

The RCMP has pleaded not guilty to failing to provide officers with the appropriate equipment and training after Justin Bourque’s 2014 shooting spree that left three officers dead and two injured.

READ MORE : Crown says Moncton shooting deaths, injuries could have been avoided

Greg Marquis, a professor at the University of New Brunswick who wrote a book on Canadian policing history, says the trial shone a spotlight on clashes within the force.

The C-8 carbine rifles were not available to general duty officers during the rampage and numerous witnesses – including frontline Mounties – have testified they could have made a difference.

READ MORE: Mountie was ‘waiting to be shot again’ during Moncton shooting: RCMP labour trial

The weapons were approved for use in 2011, but their rollout was delayed on several occasions.

WATCH: Moncton shootings changed the city forever

The defence has argued the RCMP exercised due diligence in implementing the patrol carbine program.

Moncton provincial court Judge Leslie Jackson is expected to hand down his ruling tomorrow morning.