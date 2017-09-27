Calgary high school students use ‘metal magic’ to create Canada 150 tribute

It’s been a busy start to the new school year for students at Calgary’s Notre Dame High School.

They’ve been hard at work putting the finishing touches on the “Canadian Flag Mosaic,” a special project to celebrate Canada’s 150th birthday.

It features 200 images the students formed on small steel panels and then welded together.

“Two hundred parts of our history and our heritage,” Grade 11 student Jordan Nasse said.

Nasse was one of several welding students who helped create the flag mosaic.

The ideas came from people visiting the Vivo recreation centre, next door to the school.

They were encouraged to submit drawings of aspects of Canadian life they’d like to pay tribute to.

The students then worked their magic with metal to make the mosaic.

“My favourite one is the globe,” Grade 11 student Erin Zeeb said, “’cause it represents how everyone is still together on the same planet, no matter what our differences are.”

Nasse is particularly proud of an image of an Inukshuk he created, calling it “a big part of the history of Canada and the First Nations.”

The flag mosaic goes on permanent display at Vivo on Saturday, Sept. 30.

Nasse is looking forward to revisiting the work for many years to come.