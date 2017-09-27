Police apprehend man in tree

Regina Police, EMS and Regina Fire have apprehended a man out of a tree in North Central Regina.

The person was taken into custody at around 4:30 p.m.

On Wednesday morning plainclothes officers were following a man in a stolen vehicle incident. The suspect was initially in a vehicle then on his bicycle.

Officers followed the suspect to the 700 block of Garnet Street and when he realized police were following him he climbed a tree.

The man had been in the tree since about 11:45 a.m. He was carrying a screwdriver and had a backpack.