Police apprehend man in tree
A A
Regina Police, EMS and Regina Fire have apprehended a man out of a tree in North Central Regina.
The person was taken into custody at around 4:30 p.m.
On Wednesday morning plainclothes officers were following a man in a stolen vehicle incident. The suspect was initially in a vehicle then on his bicycle.
Officers followed the suspect to the 700 block of Garnet Street and when he realized police were following him he climbed a tree.
The man had been in the tree since about 11:45 a.m. He was carrying a screwdriver and had a backpack.
© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.