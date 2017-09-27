York police investigating anti-Semitic, anti-black graffiti found at Aurora school

York Regional Police are investigating after hate graffiti was found spray-painted at an Aurora school on Wednesday.

Officers responded to a school on River Ridge Boulevard, in the Wellington Street and Bayview Avenue area, just before 9 a.m.

The graffiti displayed anti-Semitic and anti-black messages, police said.

Investigators are asking for any witnesses, anyone with information or anyone with dashcam footage in the area at the time to contact police.

“These kinds of crimes not only hurt the community that has been targeted, but they hurt us all,” stated the police in a news release.

Investigators can be reached at 1-866-876-5423, ext. 7141, or those that wish to leave anonymous tips can do so through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).