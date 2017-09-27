Man seriously injured in Saskatoon home invasion

A man has been seriously injured in a Saskatoon home invasion.

Saskatoon police were called to the 300-block of Carter Crescent late Tuesday afternoon for a report of a home invasion.

Officers arrived to find one suspect had been caught by a neighbour.

Police were told that two men had broken into the home through a patio door.

When the homeowner confronted them, he was attacked with a hammer.

The 58-year-old man was taken to hospital with what police said were serious injuries.

The two men then proceeded to attack another man before fleeing.

The 27-year-old man was treated at the scene. A woman in the house was not injured.

One of the fleeing men was chased and caught by a neighbour, who held him until police arrived.

The 18-year-old Prince Albert man is facing aggravated assault, break and enter, and breach of undertaking charges.

Police continue to investigate.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Saskatoon police at 306-975-8300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.