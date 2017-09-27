Shocking admission from Leflar’s killer

The sentencing for the second youth who killed Hannah Leflar took a dramatic twist on Wednesday morning.

The day started with a gruelling cross-examination of the youth who pleaded guilty to the second-degree murder of the 16-year-old girl.

When court resumed after a mid-morning break, the youth said he wanted to concede all of Crown Prosecutor Chris White’s points. At the time of the murder, he did wish for the death of Hannah Leflar, he said.

White hadn't asked any questions yet after the first break, when the youth came back into the witness box and started speaking — Jules Knox (@Jules_Knox) September 27, 2017

The admission appeared to catch everybody by surprise, including the youth’s own defence lawyer, Greg Wilson, who can’t advise his client while he’s on the stand.

Justice Lian Schwann stopped the youth from speaking and adjourned for a second break.

Courtroom is stunned. Judge left the room. Everybody else is just sitting here. — Jules Knox (@Jules_Knox) September 27, 2017

Hannah’s mom, Janet Leflar, broke into tears.

The youth sat staring down at his lap.

When the judge came in after the break, she said there were some rather surprising and blunt statements blurted out by the offender after a rather intense cross-examination.

Schwann then adjourned again for lunch.