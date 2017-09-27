Canada
Shocking admission from Leflar’s killer

The sentencing for the second youth who killed Hannah Leflar took a dramatic twist on Wednesday morning.

The day started with a gruelling cross-examination of the youth who pleaded guilty to the second-degree murder of the 16-year-old girl.

When court resumed after a mid-morning break, the youth said he wanted to concede all of Crown Prosecutor Chris White’s points. At the time of the murder, he did wish for the death of Hannah Leflar, he said.

The admission appeared to catch everybody by surprise, including the youth’s own defence lawyer, Greg Wilson, who can’t advise his client while he’s on the stand.

Justice Lian Schwann stopped the youth from speaking and adjourned for a second break.

Hannah’s mom, Janet Leflar, broke into tears.

The youth sat staring down at his lap.

When the judge came in after the break, she said there were some rather surprising and blunt statements blurted out by the offender after a rather intense cross-examination.

Schwann then adjourned again for lunch.

