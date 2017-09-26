Leflar killer describes murder

For the second time during this sentencing hearing, Hannah Leflar’s family had to relive her final moments through the eyes of her killer.

The youth who pleaded guilty to the second-degree murder of Hannah took the stand. He stood by and watched as Skylar Prockner murdered the 16-year-old girl.

The teen says Skylar Prockner picked him up from school and told him they were going to kill Hannah. Prockner asked if he had his knife on him.

The teen says he told Prockner they couldn’t do it, but Prockner wasn’t listening.

Youth says Prockner didn't ask him to stay in truck. Youth says he was scared Prockner was going to come after him if he got out of truck — Jules Knox (@Jules_Knox) September 26, 2017

The teen followed Prockner into the house after Hannah but said he doesn’t know why.

Youth says he had a knife but it stayed in his backpack while it was in the house. Youth didn't know Prockner had a knife, he says. — Jules Knox (@Jules_Knox) September 26, 2017

He heard Hannah scream, he testified.

He went to doorway and he froze. Couldn't see, move, do say anything, youth says. — Jules Knox (@Jules_Knox) September 26, 2017

He couldn’t get the screaming out of his head, he said.

The youth said he thought Prockner was hitting Hannah. He testified he didn’t know there was a knife.

Youth says Hannah looked directly at him with fear, pain and betrayal. She knew he was there, he says. — Jules Knox (@Jules_Knox) September 26, 2017

Hannah stopped screaming, and there was a dull thud, the youth testified.

Her breathing was more laboured, and finally it stopped, he said.

The youth said he didn’t think Prockner would kill Hannah, just hurt her. He thought his friend was blowing off steam, he testified.

After the murder, the youth told his girlfriend: “There’s going to be one less person going to school tomorrow,” before telling her what he had done.

The teen was clear spoken and showed little emotion on the stand. He addressed Hannah’s parents saying he’s sorry, but he knew it would never bring her back.

The youth will continue to testify under cross-examination tomorrow.