September 26, 2017 9:29 pm
Updated: September 26, 2017 9:33 pm

Leflar killer describes murder

By Reporter/Anchor  Global News

Yet another emotional day for the family of murdered teen Hannah Leflar, as the second youth guilty of her murder took the stand in day six of his sentencing hearing. Jules Knox has more.

For the second time during this sentencing hearing, Hannah Leflar’s family had to relive her final moments through the eyes of her killer.

The youth who pleaded guilty to the second-degree murder of Hannah took the stand. He stood by and watched as Skylar Prockner murdered the 16-year-old girl.

READ MORE: Co-murderer describes Leflar killing during sentencing hearing for youth

The teen says Skylar Prockner picked him up from school and told him they were going to kill Hannah. Prockner asked if he had his knife on him.

The teen says he told Prockner they couldn’t do it, but Prockner wasn’t listening.

The teen followed Prockner into the house after Hannah but said he doesn’t know why.

He heard Hannah scream, he testified.

He couldn’t get the screaming out of his head, he said.

The youth said he thought Prockner was hitting Hannah. He testified he didn’t know there was a knife.

Hannah stopped screaming, and there was a dull thud, the youth testified.

Her breathing was more laboured, and finally it stopped, he said.

The youth said he didn’t think Prockner would kill Hannah, just hurt her. He thought his friend was blowing off steam, he testified.

READ MORE: Psychologist says Leflar killer was ‘flat’ while recapping murder

After the murder, the youth told his girlfriend: “There’s going to be one less person going to school tomorrow,” before telling her what he had done.

The teen was clear spoken and showed little emotion on the stand. He addressed Hannah’s parents saying he’s sorry, but he knew it would never bring her back.

The youth will continue to testify under cross-examination tomorrow.

Global News