Swastika appears on Halifax’s Spring Garden Road

A Halifax street that is home to one of Atlantic Canada’s busiest shopping districts displayed a piece of discriminatory graffiti on Tuesday night.

Halifax Regional Police have confirmed that they received a report of swastika graffiti on Spring Garden Road shortly after 9 p.m.

The marking was found in front of the entrance to Halifax’s Public Gardens

“Police attended and contacted the municipality to have the graffiti removed,” said Cst. Dianne Penfound, a spokesperson for the Halifax Regional Police.

A photo of the swastika made rounds around social media on Tuesday with various groups condemning it.

There is no indication whether any other pieces of discriminatory graffiti were made in the area.