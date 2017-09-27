Crime
September 27, 2017 2:18 pm
Updated: September 27, 2017 2:21 pm

Suspected opium seized from tennis balls at Calgary airport

Heide Pearson By Online Journalist  Global News

Inside the tennis ball was a black tar-like substance, consistent with opium.

Canadian Border Services Agency
Tennis balls filled with suspected opium were seized by border agents at the Calgary airport earlier this month.

On Sept. 7, The Canadian Border Services Agency (CBSA) says officers noticed “anomalies” in tennis balls that were in a suitcase.

The tennis balls contained a “black tar-like substance” that the CBSA said tested positive for about 3.3 kilograms of suspected opium.

The officers also seized a small amount of steroids.

tennis balls

Underneath the felt exterior was a layer of masking tape, another indicator that the tennis balls had been tampered with.

Canadian Border Services Agency
tennis balls2

Examining the tennis balls.

Canadian Border Services Agency
tennis balls3

Inside the tennis ball was a black tar-like substance, consistent with opium.

Canadian Border Services Agency

The traveller was arrested and is now in custody of the RCMP, along with the suspected opium and steroids.

 

