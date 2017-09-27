Suspected opium seized from tennis balls at Calgary airport

Tennis balls filled with suspected opium were seized by border agents at the Calgary airport earlier this month.

On Sept. 7, The Canadian Border Services Agency (CBSA) says officers noticed “anomalies” in tennis balls that were in a suitcase.

The tennis balls contained a “black tar-like substance” that the CBSA said tested positive for about 3.3 kilograms of suspected opium.

The officers also seized a small amount of steroids.

The traveller was arrested and is now in custody of the RCMP, along with the suspected opium and steroids.