‘Take Back The Night’ march returns to Guelph

A stand in solidarity against domestic and sexual violence will take place Thursday night in Guelph as the annual Take Back The Night march returns to Marianne’s Park.

This year’s theme is “Past, Present, Future: We believe survivors” and the Guelph-Wellington Women in Crisis Centre encourages everyone to attend.

“It’s about raising awareness and working towards the prevention of sexual violence,” said Jessica St. Peter, public educator with Guelph-Wellington Women in Crisis Centre.

The event gets underway at 6:00 p.m. and will include speakers and entertainment before the march through the downtown core.

Information on various resources and services will also be available, St. Peter said.

“It might be an opportunity to learn of a service that’s available within our community that didn’t know of before,” she said.

University of Guelph students can meet on Johnston Green at the University at 5:15 p.m. and march with other students to Marianne’s Park.

“Guelph is kind of a transient location where people might not consider this their home, they might not know what resources are available, that is ever important to make that connection,” St. Peter said.

The Take Back The Night march has been held annually for over 25 years in Guelph. It’s just one of hundreds of marches that are held in over 30 countries every year.